The news business model is the worst. Every day I see articles I'd pay to read from publications I would not subscribe to. They're leaving so much money on the table, and at the same time want us to know how much money it costs to make news. We need to blow this whole sad system up. It somehow has retained all its stupidity through Trump's first term, and most voters still don't know this election is about autocracy. How can we depend on this idiotic elitist superior ridiculous industry to save our asses. Yet they totally control discourse in our political system. End of op-ed.