I walked into a store the other day and was greeted by a smiling young woman. I smiled back, then she said "Good morning sir." Oy. I took a deep breath and said, after a little thought, "Good morning ma'am." Her face looked like I imagined my face did. I looked at her inquisitively (it's amazing how much conversation is wordless). She said she didn't like to feel so old. I said that's how I feel. (I then quoted my father when he was my current age.) "Inside I still feel 19," I said. She smiled. I smiled. She said "Well then Good morning dude." I laughed and said "Good morning dude," and we went on with our business, having brought a little cheer to each other, I hope. She meant well. But inside the feelings are complex. I know that she and I are of different generations. When I was 40 years younger I could've flirted with her, but now I can't. But I can still dream.