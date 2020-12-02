Our political system was hacked in 2016. The hackers got in and were running the show for four years. They installed all kinds of new back doors. So even when we close the front door (took us long enough!) and removed the old bug-infested OS, we are still hacked, and, in uncountable and many as-yet-to-be known ways. #
I rearranged my office a few weeks ago so now I have room for a second monitor on my desk, something I had gotten accustomed to when I lived in Manhattan. But when I set up the second monitor, a BenQ, it was depressingly ugly. The text was fuzzy, the color was impossible to get right. On Cyber Monday, on Amazon, I spotted a deal for an HP montitor, the same size, 27 inch, for $170. It arrived yesterday and I set it up this morning, and what a difference! It's a pleasure to look over to the left and see the readout windows I leave over there. Night and day difference. #
Last update: Wednesday December 2, 2020; 11:07 AM EST.
