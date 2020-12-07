Basically it's a bad idea to ride bikes on a ski slope. #
Zeynep Tufecki is getting deserved acclaim as a smart on-the-money analyzer of Trump chaos and Covid chaos. She also deserves kudos for being an insightful media analyst, observing in an Atlantic piece: "Punditry can tend to focus too much on decorum and terminology, like the overachieving students so many of us once were." That explains concisely what is wrong with the way our pundits analyze cataclysm. The world is burning and they're debating whether it's the fire or the lack of oxygen that's destroying civilization. They're not getting to the central problem, which is this -- the crazies have figured out how to dominate online media and thus they swamp old school media by forcing them to cover the crazy stuff they carry. No matter where you turn, it's mostly this garbage. Conclusion: we need to reinvent media, soon, or we're going down the toilet. #
Journalism should use some of their space to debate how they should conduct journalism going forward, the discussion not overseen by journalists, btw. Assuming Trump doesn't manage to overturn the election before January 20, the first chance they're going to get to change things radically over in journalism-land is if Trump has a rally to counter-program the inauguration, in what will probably unprecedented moment of misery for the country re Covid. Journalism no longer has to cover Trump because he's no longer POTUS. They could choose to focus totally on the inauguration and the virus. It's so perverse now that they could go the other way, they could have Chris Cilizza and Gloria Borger discuss whether infecting millions of people and destroying the health care system was a brilliant political move, horse-race-wise, for Trump to set up on his way out, moderated by Wolf Blitzer (who btw, sometimes seems to think he's Speaker of the House). #
Until very recently my Twitter feed didn't have ads. They really suck. It’s all stupid tabloid celebrity paparazzi bullshit. Mostly people I’ve never heard of, so I don’t care if they got fat or are too skinny. Apparently they don’t "offer the micro targeting that sometimes brings interesting niche ads to Facebook." (Most of the ads on FB interest me, because they're watching me look at products on Amazon and elsewhere.)#
Last update: Monday December 7, 2020; 11:13 AM EST.
