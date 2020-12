YouTube TV does something smart that all TV services should do. They have a web interface . So you can go there and edit your preferences, menus, program your DVR, whatever. Roku should do that too, as should HBO Mess , or the arcane UI of LG-land. Set up your watch list. Integrate with BingeWorthy ! (i.e. have an API). Connect your world to mine. It's amazing how much of the design of the LG television assumes their TV is the center of our world. It's for watching. Not controlling. Relaxing, meditating, self-medicating with boredom. Not a place where you get big ideas, and if you do it's a lost cause because the UI tools are limited to what a remote can do.