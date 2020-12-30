💥

I've never been to Seoul, but thanks to modern tech, a dramatic moment of my life happened in the Seoul airport, earlier this year. NakedJen had gone on vacation to Bali, just as the virus was becoming a world catastrophe. I talked with her over Facetime in Bali and said Jen it's time to come home. She said I know I know. We talked at every step of the trip, from Bali to Seoul to Seattle to Salt Lake. At every stop, there was serious doubt as to whether there would be a flight home. Like Ingrid Bergman in Casablanca. In Seoul, she made a wise decision. She'd defer and let Delta Airlines decide if she stayed there to wait out the pandemic or returned home. If there was a flight she'd get on it, if not she'd stay. Last night I had a dream that I was stuck in Seoul, trying to get home. I'd wait in a line, only to find I was no longer in the airport. Seoul was, in my dream, an ideal place full of happy playing children and huge pristine swimming pools. An enormous arcade of pinball machines. Why are there so many? Promenades with people in formal attire, out for a walk on a spring afternoon, with umbrellas, or reading old-style newspapers. All surrounding the airport. In the airport were people I knew in Silicon Valley in the 80s and 90s, familiar and friendly, as if we had been friends ever since. I don't usually write about dreams on my blog, but this one was so vivid, such a throwback to a tense moment from earlier this year, so what the f.