One of the really nice things about Facebook is that every morning after breakfast they show me my posts from the past. So right now I'm re-living the incredible Women's March after the Trump inauguration. And this makes me wonder -- why aren't we in the streets marching now? In 2017 it was mostly symbolic, a cry of pain that we all heard, ourselves, but it didn't help make the government better. Today if we were all in the streets the Repubs might not be so bold in Congress. They all saw what happened in Georgia. Show them it could happen in Missouri, Oklahoma, Nebraska, North Carolina and Florida too. Make sure they know what we demand. They're scared and confused now. It's a good time to apply pressure. And to the Democrats, why aren't you organizing us! What are you waiting for? How many more chances to save American democracy do you think we're going to get?