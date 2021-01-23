Follow-up on the Rijksmuseum download. It's huge, 1.72GB uncompressed. But it's a JSON file. Not sure what I'd use it for. I wanted the images. Oy. Also it took a couple of days to download. #
Wouldn't it be great if, on Monday, everyone in the Senate, Republican and Democrat, dressed up like Bernie, including the mittens. I would be so impressed. A country that can laugh at itself is the most powerful, respectful country in the world.#
I read in the comments of a story on Facebook how particular people in Vermont are about people who come from other places. They think it's charming; I think it's ugly. I wrote in a comment: The places I like best are where people don’t have any weird ideas about how they’re better than people who were born elsewhere. I’m a first gen American, child of people who ran for their lives, and were welcomed to this great country. They had no other place to go. What if America hadn't welcomed us? I've been to places where they hate outsiders, and many more places where they welcome them. I had a warm feeling walking around a small city in Italy, where I didn't speak the language and almost no one spoke English, but people were patient and smiled a lot and were gentle with the tourist from America. I got lost on the train, hundreds of miles out of my way, and the workers on the train spoiled me, passing me off to the next one to get me to my destination. Maybe they laughed, but I never saw it. The note they gave me explained my predicament in Italian, very respectfully (it was translated for me by my host when I arrived in Trieste). So I try to go out of my way to welcome visitors. Because it's a generous thing to do, but also because I know that I have benefited from this kind of generosity myself. And I always try to remember that I'm no better than anyone else, even if they were born in Vermont. 💥#
Last update: Saturday January 23, 2021; 1:25 PM EST.
