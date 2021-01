Followup on my question about why-Nazi instead of plain old Nazi and there is an answer. The original Nazis came with a lot of stuff the new ones don't. They had uniforms, a symbol, flag , a leader and his manifesto. The new Nazis don't have any of that. In Germany the paraphernalia of the old Nazis are illegal. In the US that would be too offensive. There is still a memory of WW II, we remember who the enemy was then. If they walked around with swastika armbands people would know for sure they're the enemy. Maybe at some point they will decloak, but that hasn't happened yet. I thought of putting a swastika in the right margin, but felt that would be too shocking. That's the point. So there is a difference. I got emails from several readers. Thanks!

While we're at it, my first real car (not counting a Renault junker I bought hoping it would magically work, it just barely made it home) was a Datsun B210 . I think I paid $3300 new. Those were the days. It was a very reliable little car. I called it the Lawn Mower because that's about how powerful the engine was (slight exaggeration). Back in those days, the mid-70s, the Interstate Highway System wasn't finished, and I drove it all around the country, and a lot of it was on two-lane highways with heavy truck traffic. My poor little lawn mower (with me inside!) would get blown around a lot. But it was very reliable. Only broke down once, and that was due to operator error. I ended up trading it in for a hippie van , a high mileage 1974 Plymouth Voyager , which I also drove all over the country. The van ended up dead in a ditch in Chemaketa Park, California , a little community I lived in off Highway 17 between Los Gatos and Santa Cruz. Those were the days. I even remember the name of the road I lived on -- Comanche Trail . Long time ago. A really beautiful spot. It's where I did the first version of ThinkTank that had expand and collapse, for the Apple II.