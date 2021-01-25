Followup on my question about why neo-Nazi instead of plain old Nazi and there is an answer. The original Nazis came with a lot of stuff the new ones don't. They had uniforms, a symbol, flag, a leader and his manifesto. The new Nazis don't have any of that. In Germany the paraphernalia of the old Nazis are illegal. In the US that would be too offensive. There is still a memory of WW II, we remember who the enemy was then. If they walked around with swastika armbands people would know for sure they're the enemy. Maybe at some point they will decloak, but that hasn't happened yet. I thought of putting a swastika in the right margin, but felt that would be too shocking. That's the point. So there is a difference. I got emails from several readers. Thanks!#
I also have a definitive answer on what the difference is between rain and showers, a question that has come up here before. When they call for rain in the forecast, they mean water is going to be coming out of the sky uniformly, both in terms of geography and time. If you go out when it's raining, you will get wet. However if they call for showers that means it will rain on and off, and it might be raining in one town and not in the other. It's more intermittent. You can risk it, you might not get wet if you don't bring an umbrella. #
I was looking for a picture of my first digital camera, but the link to the image was broken. I fixed it, and found a bigger picture of the camera I had before it, a Nikon Coolpix 950. Taken March 5, 2003. It's a selfie, from the rear view mirror of my Lexus SUV, also long-gone. #
While we're at it, my first real car (not counting a Renault junker I bought hoping it would magically work, it just barely made it home) was a Datsun B210. I think I paid $3300 new. Those were the days. It was a very reliable little car. I called it the Lawn Mower because that's about how powerful the engine was (slight exaggeration). Back in those days, the mid-70s, the Interstate Highway System wasn't finished, and I drove it all around the country, and a lot of it was on two-lane highways with heavy truck traffic. My poor little lawn mower (with me inside!) would get blown around a lot. But it was very reliable. Only broke down once, and that was due to operator error. I ended up trading it in for a hippie van, a high mileage 1974 Plymouth Voyager, which I also drove all over the country. The van ended up dead in a ditch in Chemaketa Park, California, a little community I lived in off Highway 17 between Los Gatos and Santa Cruz. Those were the days. I even remember the name of the road I lived on -- Comanche Trail. Long time ago. A really beautiful spot. It's where I did the first version of ThinkTank that had expand and collapse, for the Apple II.#
I think ultimately the only way TV can work in the future is completely a la carte. #
I have subscribed to FUBO and YouTube TV, each for just one channel, both costing about $65 a month. But the money isn't going to the one channel each, it's being spread over hundreds of channels, and some of my money is going to Fox News and I totally object to that. I might cancel both just to avoid paying any money at all to Fox. #
Meanwhile when something comes out on HBO, Apple TV or Disney that I'm interested in, there's no way for me to pay to watch it without buying into everything they sell. (I'm only subscribed to Netflix, Amazon and Hulu.)#
So what alternative is there to piracy? They've created such a convoluted system, that costs so much money for so little, they've completely destroyed their own business. #
Maybe the only thing that can make money in the new system are live sports shows. Or ceremonies like the inaugural, that you want to watch as they're happening. And this is all rent. The technology was paid for a long time ago. The system is screwed up beyond recognition. #
Last update: Monday January 25, 2021; 5:24 PM EST.
