I spend an awful lot of money on video entertainment and receive very little in return. There were many months I paid for HBO but didn't watch a single thing on it. I paid for Showtime, but I think there were wholethat I never watched anything there. I'd love to re-watch an HBO show that I recommended to a friend (and am hereby recommend to you) but I'd have to re-sub to watch it legally. Couldn't I just use one of those months in the past where I watched nothing but paid anyway? Okay so they need so much money for the lavish productions of new stuff. Maybe they could price their archives separately? How about that. Anything more than 10 years old say, you can have for $1 a month, and do a bundling deal where I can get everything that's 10 years or older from any of the majors for $10 a month. Problem is they'd find they have a glut of good stuff. We don't really need that much more. The whole thing is grossly out of whack. BTW, I did sign up for Fubo , only to find out they don't have an app for my LG TV, which is a whole other rant, why exactly do there have to be special apps for every TV. (Yes I know the answer, but I'm asking at a deeper level. Thank you.) I thought I might watch the Knicks, but there was an inauguration, and I had my Covid vaccine, and it made me tired, I think, so instead I just went to bed.