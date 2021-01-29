When I was in high school a bunch of us asked to be excused from class at the same time. We went to the bathroom and flushed all the toilets at once. We figured the plumbing system hadn't been designed for that. The moral of the story is our whole system is designed that way. The stock market, the political system, the police, health care, the national guard. With 300 million people in the US, we could overload and destroy any system on any day, by coordinated action.#
I read on twitter earlier that women have feelings and men have opinions. I didn't respond because I would have gotten excoriated. This is the kind of bullshit you read on twitter all the time. I'd like to see this, gender hate, be made illegal. It kind of becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy when every time a male child shows emotion they're punished for it. And who is doing this regulating, creating such unhealthy beasts? A lot of times it's women, our mothers, aunts, friends, etc. Men are people, full people, with all the human features. When you present us as horrible inhuman beings you are doing the greatest harm.#
Last update: Friday January 29, 2021; 10:43 AM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)