Airpods followup. As you may recall, I lost one of my AirPod Pro's 10 days ago. I tried to order a replacement through the Apple website , but the page appears to be broken. So I compromised, and bought a couple of less expensive bud-style headphones, one from Jabra , which comes highly recommended by Wirecutter , and Skullcandy . Together they cost about what the Airpod Pro's cost. But here's the thing, both of them sound awful on my iPhone. No bass at all, all high end. So I tried them on my Pixel 4a, same thing. My hearing is fine, I tried the one remaining AirPod Pro, and it sounds great. So now I'm trying to figure out how to equalize the audio on either of these phones. I can't believe there isn't a built-in equalizer, but it seems there's not. I really got to like the AirPods, didn't think I would. I find over-ear headphones clunky now.