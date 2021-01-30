The pandemic came closer to me yesterday, I heard from a friend whose sister died of Covid. I feel lucky to have been vaccinated, but am confused about where we are now, and the future is still hard to have a feel for, or to even have a theory of. At least we have solid management on a national level, and that will help everyone, everywhere. The US never forgot how to be the US, even though we had an insane clown-like president for four years. The vaccine is here now, and more are on the way. And I know enough math to understand that the benefit of the vaccine starts as soon as one person is vaccinated. The more people who are immune, the slower the spread of the virus, complicated by its mutations which give it new power to evade. We're running a race now. At least we'rethe race now. That's something. But think of all the unnecessary suffering and death we're leaving behind. Today, it has a more substantial meaning to me than it did just a couple of days ago.