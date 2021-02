💥

I love Fresca Blackberry Citrus sparkling soda water. I tried it because I like regular Fresca . My first taste was yuck this is like water with just a little hint of flavor. So I kept drinking my Diet Dr Pepper, my current go-to carbonated beverage. But then I ran out of chilled DP, so I went with the backup, and the second time, wow, it was a super refreshing, bubbly instant thirst quench. I know this sounds like a commercial, but that's really where I'm at now. I'd pick Fresca Blackberry Citrus overat this point. Have to get some more.