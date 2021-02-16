❤️

I thought "cutting the wire" would save me money, but it actually costs a lot more for the same programming. I am currently spending $65 for both YouTube TV and Fubo, and $12 for Hulu, and no HBO, though I really want it. If you add it up, it's about $150 a month. So I called Spectrum to see if I could get that without the set top box, and if so, how much would it cost. Turns out it's about $40 on top of my internet service, with all the local sports, weather, news, CNN, MSNBC and HBO. I'm going to cancel the others, I'm sure I'll miss something, but one thing I won't miss is having to remember where to go for each of the shows I'm interested in. And of course I still have Netflix and Amazon. So I'm back to where I was before I naively threw all my cards in the air. Back to Roku and Spectrum. I guess I learned a lot.