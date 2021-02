I just cancelled Fubo and YouTube TV. I was able to replace both forless money by re-hooking up with Spectrum, my cable provider. So cutting the wire is not economic. That word should get around. When you look at the set top box and think "I can save money by getting rid of that," that's probably wrong. This is an ever more divided space, where big media companies use their content to keep you in their networks. And since many of them also own movie companies, and the pandemic has destroyed their distribution system, they;'re all trying, cautiously, to use their streaming services to unclog their new movie pipelines. I guess because of history, the cable providers can offer the best deals? Not sure why it is that way but it is. YouTube TV still has the most comfortable UI in this category, btw. Spectrum's is awkward, but I'm guessing I'll get used to it.