Just read the name "ivanka" in a Facebook message and had to try hard to remember where I had heard that name before. Another thing I'm having trouble with is remembering if and when "intent" matters with the NYT. They run an op-ed from a troll, I guess intent is irrelevant?#
A platform like Facebook is very hard to build. Serving billions of users, hundreds of millions at the same time, is a mostly unheralded accomplishment, probably like putting a man on the moon. Yet this never comes up in the public analysis. #
I don't watch a lot of movies these days thanks to the pandemic I guess. But in the last two days I watched two, NomadLand
and I Care a Lot
. It's hard to imagine two more different movies. NomadLand is a character study, played by a 63-year-old Frances McDormand
. Her age is important. I understand this somewhat because I'm 65, and it's like that great Al Pacino speech
in Any Given Sunday
, as you get older things are taken
from you. Parents, friends, lovers, and then pieces of yourself start going, and you're left wondering what the fuck. That's NomadLand in a nutshell. The acting is beautiful, the scenery, the characters, the feelings (somewhat) -- but the story? It's like viewing a work of art in a museum. It's just there. It's for you to decide what it means and a lot of that will depend on how old you are, I imagine. I Care a Lot is very much the opposite, but interestingly it's also about things being taken away from an old person, in this case played by 72-year-old Dianne Wieste
. So much happens in the first few minutes of the movie, and it's so anger-making, I turned it off at least three times to regain my composure to continue watching. But then it becomes a rollicking ultra-violent comedy, kind of like a Quentin Taratino movie, but funnier. If you want entertainment, I Care a Lot is for you. I will watch NomadLand again. Sometimes movies like this don't grab me on the first viewing, for example, There Will Be Blood
, which i panned after a first viewing, then loved
after a second. I'll let you know. #
BTW, the title, I Care a Lot, is a joke. 💥#