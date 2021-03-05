Podcast: What I've learned about where we're at with the virus. When will it be over? Depends on a lot of things, including many that are completely out of anyone's control, and unknowable. All we're doing basically is going with hunches, and trying to see what works. The virus our vaccines were tested against is not the same virus that's out there today. Variants and mutations make the virus a moving target. We need better monitoring, hopefully the Biden Administration is working on that. 15 minutes. #
All of a sudden the opportunities to get vaccinated are exploding here in upstate New York. We are over-supplied, it seems. It's always been true, the United States is the country you want to come help when you have a disaster. We were not prepared for this pandemic, but we could invent, test and manufacture a vaccine, and we are able to distribute it. We're good at this stuff. And we're big and rich enough to do it right. If the pandemic had happened with Biden as president, we'd have cleaned up the virus by now, and also gotten started of ridding ourselves of the insurance industry, which does nothing for us, and takes so much. #
One year ago today I recorded a podcast about how the world was about to change and how Americans weren't ready for it. And for a few hours I replaced the contents of the home page of my blog with a simple statement in very big letters: "A deadly virus is taking over the world and the United States doesn't have a government." A year later, and the virus did take over the world, and thankfully the US now has a government, yet it is very damaged by the traitorous behavior of the ousted president. But we're doing better now.#
In the podcast I said the virus was going to hit us hardest, because we feel invulnerable. Lots of other things, it's worth a listen. I'm glad I did this podcast. It was a transition point, the world changed around March 5, 2020. On the other hand as it turns out I overestimated how bad it was going to be. #
We should all write something that could get us fired to get this idea flushed out of the system that expression of our beliefs, even if other people don't like them, or they trigger bad memories, is dangerous. That we are all scared of being true to ourselves says we’ve already lost a lot of freedom.#
