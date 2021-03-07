Every other issue is a distant non-priority. Yet of course the news keeps gravitating around things other than the mutating virus and people's refusal to mitigate, how we're going to get our republic back on solid ground, and what are we doing to radically change how we live so we can survive the climate catastrophes that are already here. #
We can find a solution for the problem with Governor Cuomo. Have him wear a head camera 7 by 24. Every word is recorded, every image, from his point of view. It should be designed like one of those lights coal miners wear, and be streamed live to Facebook and YouTube. Everyone will see and hear everything Cuomo does.#
Now we don't need to discuss this any further. Problem solved. #
Virus, Democracy, Climate. If it doesn't have anything to do with these, it's a distraction. Distractions are necessary so we don't go insane. But understand that's what it is.#
“I’m not going to say that you must get rid of the filibuster. I would say you would do well to develop a Manchin-Sinema rule on getting around the filibuster as it relates to race and civil rights.”#
“You can’t filibuster the budget. That’s why we have reconciliation rules. We need to have civil and voting rights reconciliation. That should have had reconciliation permission a long, long time ago.”#
“If the headlines were to read that the John R Lewis Voting Rights Act was filibustered to death it would be catastrophic.”#
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)