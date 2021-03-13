The more they try to rush Cuomo's resignation, the more I want it to stop. I'm a NY voter, btw.#
Has anyone polled New York voters on whether they want Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign? I haven't seen any results. The journalists and politicians pushed Al Franken out just like they're pushing Cuomo out now. Why not have a somewhat democratic process? Wouldn't the cause be better served?
Why Cuomo matters. First, being fair to everyone matters. And when you see someone rushed off, as is happening with Cuomo, and what happened to Franken, and other people you probably never heard of, this has a nasty side-effect with people who identify with Cuomo and Franken and the others. They think you're going to do the same to them. Some would say if you did nothing wrong you have nothing to worry about. Hah. You know where that comes from. That's the kind of shit Joseph McCarthy used to say about people who worried about being purged in one of his un-American trials. It's a common thread, and totally anti-democratic. We believe in due process here, not in mob rule. And what's happening here is mob rule, even if you aren't willing to say so publicly, you know it is. Take a close look at why you're not willing to say it publicly. What does that say about where you live. And what does it say about you.
I pay for the Washington Post. Reading an article carefully, word for word, one I care about a lot, the text scrolls at random times and the place I was reading is now a screen away, in either direction. This is a bullshit way to treat a paying customer.
If American wars were fought in America, Americans would be a lot less gung ho.#
Threadviewer is back up. I have to admit to having serious brainfog about this project, but I slowed down, and did some more verbs docs, and just got it working much better than it was previously. Here's the deal.
Last update: Saturday March 13, 2021; 5:53 PM EST.
