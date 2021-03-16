I was telling one of the devs I work with yesterday about Lotus 1-2-3's macro language. I'm going in that direction again, I think the web needs a scripting language. Not one written for devs, but for people who think of themselves as users. That was the thing about 1-2-3. Also Hypercard. And my own product, UserLand Frontier. The idea that there are programmers who would reject the idea that they are programmers. It's a very subtle idea, people who are great hackers in the sense that they will work endlessly to find a way to do the thing they must do, who will develop a deep understanding of the problem they want to solve, but not as much depth on the nature of programming. Mitch Kapor was one of these people. He wrote a product in 1980 or so called VisiPlot. Written in BASIC. It sold really well. Programmers didn't like it. But they sold a lot because it worked really well with Visicalc, the leading spreadsheet of the day. He went on to found Lotus, and they put a macro language into 1-2-3, and the loop was closed. A user created a tool for other users to create tools for other users. The beat goes on. I love the idea of empowering users to create the products they want out of the components us "serious" devs create.