Wednesday March 24, 2021; 12:13 PM EDT
Drummer's key innovation#
  • Following up on yesterday's news about Drummer, its key innovation is that you can write JavaScript code that's much simpler because it does not need to use callbacks. #
  • An example: #
  • dns.getDomainName (dns.getDottedId (liveblog.co))#
  • This works even though both DNS operations do I/O.#
  • We are using JavaScript's threading, we are not blocking the CPU. #
  • A programmer in any other language will be scratching their head wondering what's the big deal. I know. I've been saying that for years. If Python can do this, I don't see why JavaScript shouldn't. #
  • Note: JavaScript as spec'd can't do this. But we were able to make this work with a very simple pre-processor.#

