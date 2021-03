assholes

One reason I ask questions about the process by which people want to deprive a person of their life, is that it's come to the point where they want to erase an accomplished person because they don't like his ideas, or the questions he asks. When I read the accusations, I cross out all of those, give them no weight at all. It's fine if you don't like his ideas, now mind your own business. Why do I care? A couple of reasons. Offensive questions and foreign ideas help me think through my own values, and sometimes I find a way to compromise, and sometimes I even change my mind. I don't mind discomfort. I check to see if I'm in any danger, or if anyone else is, and if the answer is no, then live and let live . The second reason is that some people findideas offensive. I write every day. I don't know why but this has great value to me. I can imagine a mob of internetpeople deciding that my ideas are too offensive to be permitted. If I can imagine that then I have to question it when it's happening to someone else. It's called empathy.