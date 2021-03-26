One reason I ask questions about the process by which people want to deprive a person of their life, is that it's come to the point where they want to erase an accomplished person because they don't like his ideas, or the questions he asks. When I read the accusations, I cross out all of those, give them no weight at all. It's fine if you don't like his ideas, now mind your own business. Why do I care? A couple of reasons. Offensive questions and foreign ideas help me think through my own values, and sometimes I find a way to compromise, and sometimes I even change my mind. I don't mind discomfort. I check to see if I'm in any danger, or if anyone else is, and if the answer is no, then live and let live. The second reason is that some people find my ideas offensive. I write every day. I don't know why but this has great value to me. I can imagine a mob of internet assholes people deciding that my ideas are too offensive to be permitted. If I can imagine that then I have to question it when it's happening to someone else. It's called empathy.#
When I lived in California people would always ask "Why is he like that?" The answer may simply be that I'm from New York. NYers are just as likely to tell you to fuck off as to say good morning or have a nice day. They mean basically the same thing. It's like "namaste" -- the divinity in my being acknowledges the divinity in yours. When you're in California you have to tone it down, a lot, or they'll kill you with passive aggressiveness. NYers are more transparent. You don't have to guess how they feel about something as much. #
It's spooky how accurate weather forecasts are these days. #
We can't impeach the NYT no matter how much they betray our trust.#
It’s time for a new Georgia tradition, handing friendly strangers a bottle of water and a tasty snack, but only if they’re not Republicans.#
I regret turning off the Knicks game last night with two minutes left in the 4th quarter. They were behind by too many points, and they weren't playing well. I figured this game is gone. I was surprised the starters were still playing. Much later I saw fan exclamations on Twitter, that seemed to say the Knicks had won. They did. I've learned my lesson. This season's Knicks are special. They win games they have no right winning. The roll over Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beale like they were the rookies and the Knicks were the team packed with franchise players. It's like the 2015 Mets, perhaps. I honestly don't care if the Knicks make the playoffs. They have such heart, such love for themselves and each other. It's pure joy to watch them play. #
Spectrum isn't finished with me. Yesterday they turned off my TV service. Not clear why. But after a long day's work I had to have four separate phone conversations with their reps, over three hours, to get it working again. I paid my bill, etc. They just have no idea what they're doing imho. Anyway, Spectrum is making me buy an AppleTV in order to watch the Knicks. The AppleTV will stay in its box and go into a closet, where I will pay a monthly fee for it. I already have two AppleTVs, and I don't use either one. Too many remotes, too many different UIs. Once i get over the sheer waste of it, the price is actually competitive. YouTubeTV costs about the same, w/o the AppleTV. And YTTV does not have the Knicks. Where I live there is no other way to get the Knicks. I actually think this is true for the entire NY area. And before you tell me about Fubo, they don't have the Knicks either.#
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)