My under-the-weatherness continues. Sleeping a lot, not eating much, drinking lots of water. A busy week coming up. It would be nice if this virus-like thing were to go away. And this is weird because I thought we weren't supposed to get virus-like things. Still maybe it's something I ate? Oy. Thanks for all the get well messages. #
An easy way to make your writing better. Write the first draft as you think of the ideas. Then go back and delete all the connectives, all the things words you put in while your mind plotted out plots where you're going to take the writing next. And, delete every instance of the word very. Only leave the ones it where it's absolutely necessary to convey the veryness of the idea. Usually it adds nothing to the writing. #
