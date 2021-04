I'm having a lot of trouble understanding who the NY Times is, where they're coming from, and how I'm meant to understand what they're saying. Pretty sure they'd say, don't worry about these things, the Times just prints the truth, the whole truth, all sides well-represented. I don't think so. When I was a kid I believed that, I still knew they could make mistakes, but I thought they tried to get the actual story, that they weren't manipulating readers to believe things they wanted them to believe. The firing of Donald McNeil was a big deal for me. They never adequately explained why he couldn't continue as a senior reporter covering the story he had prepared for for decades. I don't believe the facts they presented. They were not adequate grounds for firing. Had something similar happened to a reporter of a different gender, race or age, nothing like that would have happened. Having exposed themselves so thoroughly, they have opened up a huge integrity issue. Remember integrity is the difference between what you are and what you appear to be. There's a deeper story there, and they've buried it.