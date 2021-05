Yesterday I wrote about the fan art accounts on Twitter, and what they've made possible. I now have my app running and downloading images from the initial 26 accounts. I've uploaded the first batch of images to a GitHub repository . I plan to update them as long as there's interest in this project. I've also included the source code , with instructions , in case you want to run it yourself. I'm sure there will be problems that need fixing, if you spot anything, post an issue in the repo for the app. I love this, it started as a warm-up project, but quickly got a life of its own.