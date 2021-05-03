Really big things don't get imagined, imho, they just show up. I did not understand the web at first, I was reading about it, scratching my head, until boom, I saw it happening. #
Yesterday I wrote about the fan art accounts on Twitter, and what they've made possible. I now have my app running and downloading images from the initial 26 accounts. I've uploaded the first batch of images to a GitHub repository. I plan to update them as long as there's interest in this project. I've also included the source code, with instructions, in case you want to run it yourself. I'm sure there will be problems that need fixing, if you spot anything, post an issue in the repo for the app. I love this, it started as a warm-up project, but quickly got a life of its own. #
This is the kind of ad I hoped the Lincoln Project would run. They can still occupy Trump's brain, rent-free, and it's still worth doing.#
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)