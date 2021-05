More re Elizabeth Warren as a candidate for president. We liked the idea of Warren more than we liked Warren herself. I saw her on TV during the campaign, and this idea hit me square between the eyes, she's talking to us like we're in the faculty lounge at Harvard Law School. Very top down. Center of the universe, only this isn't a good image to project to voters. They want to feel feel understood, which is weird because the candidate is doing the talking. HLS faculty make good Supreme Court justices , not presidents. We had one with Obama. And he was funnier than Warren. She's got a real mean streak. Not good for someone who wants to lead the Free World. Clearly they understood this problem when she launched her campaign, because they presented her as a down home single mom from Oklahoma. She may have been that at one time, but that's not who she is today.