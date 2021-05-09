Our problem is we live our lives on TV. In our minds we’re badasses like the characters on TV. Our lives feel dramatic, but they’re imaginary.#
Puzzle I saw on Twitter, sorry I don't have the link. Suppose I have three numbers. The second is the square of the first, the third is the square of the second and the first is the square of the third. What are the values of the three numbers? I didn't seen their solution. #
More re Elizabeth Warren as a candidate for president. We liked the idea of Warren more than we liked Warren herself. I saw her on TV during the campaign, and this idea hit me square between the eyes, she's talking to us like we're in the faculty lounge at Harvard Law School. Very top down. Center of the universe, only this isn't a good image to project to voters. They want to feel feel understood, which is weird because the candidate is doing the talking. HLS faculty make good Supreme Court justices, not presidents. We had one with Obama. And he was funnier than Warren. She's got a real mean streak. Not good for someone who wants to lead the Free World. Clearly they understood this problem when she launched her campaign, because they presented her as a down home single mom from Oklahoma. She may have been that at one time, but that's not who she is today. #
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)