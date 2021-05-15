I saw Dr Fauci on CNN last night, and it appears he is horribly conflicted by what the CDC did. If he quits, it'd be a scandal. But what they did, in removing the mask mandate, is as bad imho as anything Trump did. Back then he could telegraph his disagreement, but apparently he can no longer do that.because of what they did, possibly many people. We're throwing away the advantage we got from the vaccine. How do I know? I have been paying attention and I know enough basic math to understand that we are not yet in a position to declare victory over the virus. And wearing a mask is a lot easier than being intubated and living for years if not decades with the lingering features of the virus.