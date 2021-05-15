Taking off masks now is like letting people bring weapons and explosives on planes, only a bit more damaging and deadly. We’re such pussies in America, wearing a mask is nothing. Wait till you or someone you love gets the disease.#
Everything the Repubs are doing is about white supremacy and reinstating slavery. The 1619 podcast and reading Roots has changed my perspective on what we call racism, but is so much more. Whites in America feel entitled to all the money and to own everyone else. Heather Cox Richardson has a good historic perspective on this. #
I asked lawyer friends and the EFF for help in establishing credit for innovative technologists who choose not to patent their work, but I guess money is all that matters even for the supposedly "good" lawyers. Thus if you want credit for your contributions, even if you'd prefer to give them away, you'd better erect a tollbooth. This came up in the interview I did with Guy Kawasaki that will be part of his podcast, I hope. #
I got an email from Richard Stallman thanking me for standing up for him. In turn, I thanked him for his many contributions, and for politely telling the people who wanted to destroy him to fuck off. We need more people to refuse to go away just because an internet mob demands it of them. Imagine if Donald McNeil had said that to his bosses at the NY Times. They never did tell us why he had to go. And every time something puzzling happens with Covid I think of how they betrayed our trust, not that they care what we think. Clearly they don't. Imho, the only reason to keep the NYT around is to tell us the truth about what's really going on. Well, firing McNeil was something we never did hear the truth about. And I'm not forgetting it. #
I saw Dr Fauci on CNN last night, and it appears he is horribly conflicted by what the CDC did. If he quits, it'd be a scandal. But what they did, in removing the mask mandate, is as bad imho as anything Trump did. Back then he could telegraph his disagreement, but apparently he can no longer do that. People are going to die because of what they did, possibly many people. We're throwing away the advantage we got from the vaccine. How do I know? I have been paying attention and I know enough basic math to understand that we are not yet in a position to declare victory over the virus. And wearing a mask is a lot easier than being intubated and living for years if not decades with the lingering features of the virus. #
