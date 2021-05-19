 
Wednesday May 19, 2021; 1:26 PM EDT
Things Google Reader is like#
  • From a December 2019 post.#
    • An oil spill by Exxon in virgin Alaskan wilderness. #
    • A nuclear meltdown in the city you live in a suburb of.#
    • A neighbor who runs a crack factory down the block from an elementary school.#
  • Another way of looking at it -- Google is to RSS as the fox is to the henhouse.#

