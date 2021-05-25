I went to a local supermarket today where most of the store personnel were not wearing masks. I asked about it, and was told because they had been vaccinated they didn't have to wear them. I kept my mask on. I would have liked to have not worn the mask, but I think we should have kept wearing masks, until the pandemic is squashed in most of the world. It isn't yet. I'd prefer to err on the side of caution, but I guess we've decided it's over and that's it. But what if it isn't over?