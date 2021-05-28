John Gruber, the originator of Markdown, says that it wouldn't make a good interchange format for outlines. I have said that much here, and I'm glad it looks the same from his point of view. It's good that two developers in the Tools For Thought market want their products to interop. Much better than the alternative, where everyone retreats to their own silos. Why should I have to learn another editor to be part of your world? What about all the docs I already have, why do you want me to retype them? Isn't that why we have computers and networks? So this is good. A first step. #
That said, I like the two products that are trying to get together on this basis, and I like that they are interested in interop and willing to work for it, and compromise. That's really the most important thing. It's the first item in my Rules faq. So if they proceed with Markdown as the basis for interop, I hope at least one of them doesn't stop there, and we can build on the capabilities of my outliner and add-ons that already build on OPML. I think ultimately more will be possible with OPML, and I'm happy that they're working for interop. #
Right now Derek Rose is the most interesting player in the NBA. #
A funny thing about tonight's Knicks game in Atlanta is Trey Young is going to have to deal with shit-talking Knicks fans tonight. That's the thing about NYers. We're everywhere. ;-)#
