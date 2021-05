I listened to a New Yorker interview with Spike Lee about this year's Knicks. I felt the interviewers were really disrespectful. There was a surprise, he didn't watch the NBA bubble last year. I didn't either. It was too sad. The NBA now, finally, is back. And having the Knicks do so well this year, and it being the immediate post-pandemic season, it's like both happened at the same time and one was the cause the the other was the effect, thought it's impossible to say which is which. I would like to hear Spike Lee ramble about the Knicks, for an hour or so, or really as long as he wants.