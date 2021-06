The new Instant Outlines toolkit. Over the last few days I've been tweeting and blogging like a fool about why importing and exporting outlines from one app to another isn't enough. We can do much better. In the background I was working on a new toolkit for developers who want to be part of a network of outline producer and consumer apps based on OPML and web sockets. With source code of course, and a demo app to prove it works. All my outliners support the feature as well, it's the basis for sharing outlines. This is my vision for an open ecosystem based on outlining. It's a big part of what I dreamt of when I started UserLand in 1988.