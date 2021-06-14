The new Instant Outlines toolkit. Over the last few days I've been tweeting and blogging like a fool about why importing and exporting outlines from one app to another isn't enough. We can do much better. In the background I was working on a new toolkit for developers who want to be part of a network of outline producer and consumer apps based on OPML and web sockets. With source code of course, and a demo app to prove it works. All my outliners support the feature as well, it's the basis for sharing outlines. This is my vision for an open ecosystem based on outlining. It's a big part of what I dreamt of when I started UserLand in 1988. #
Proof by induction. If a statement is true for 0, and if it being true for n implies it's true for n+1, then it's proven for all positive integers. When we let Dubya off for his sins, and when we didn't restructure the banking industry after the crash in 2008, we set the stage for it to happen again, only worse. And Trump isn't done with us yet. He's the weird case of a former president who hasn't relinquished power. He hasn't learned how to use it yet, but he'll get more effective in his new role. #
