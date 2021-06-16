Do NBA players who are vaccinated have to go into the isolation if they are exposed to Covid?#
NYT did something interesting: Gift articles. Every subscriber, they say, can share up to 10 articles per month that don't count toward the number of free articles non-subscribers can read. I thought I was giving this a try earlier when I clicked the gift icon, but looking at the link it generated, there's nothing special about it. I'll try again. They don't say on the site when this feature was added, I just heard about it today. A quick news search turned up nothing. #
When is journalism going to start asking when the DOJ is going to charge Trump with insurrection? They seem to be stuck, for years, reporting what everyone knows. Trump tried to use the DOJ as if it were his personal lawyer. He didn't accept the results of the election. Had no respect for democracy. We saw and heard the speech he made to the people who would go on to invade the Capitol, there's the smoking gun folks. You can stop looking for it. We keep letting Trump slide, and it keeps getting worse. Unless journalism decides it's time to start asking the obvious question, we're going to stay stuck. The question, on the off chance it isn't obvious is this -- when are you going to make Trump pay for his crimes against the country? Tax evasion is cute, we want to see him pay for trying to overthrow the government. #
I noticed is that most of the new outliners are dark mode apps. White text on black background.#
Until recently it had never occurred to me that my outliner should have a dark mode too, so I've been working on that for Drummer in the last few days. Getting pretty close to having it working, then I have to go back and review everything to see if a bit of color here and there would be nice. I notice that other dark mode apps make use of color in an accenting way. I like that. You almost don't notice it until you look for it. #
Let me just say CSS is the most awkward possible way to do this kind of programming. I yearn for QuickDraw, the UI tech we used in the 80s on the Mac. Everything was straightforward and done in a real programming language as opposed to CSS. #
Last update: Wednesday June 16, 2021; 2:48 PM EDT.
