I noticed yesterday that archive.org may not have a good record for this blog. When you go to one of their archive pages, the shell is visible -- the header graphic, title, footer, but the contents is missing. Screen shot . If you look in the console, there are errors. If you look at the actual page on the web, it renders fine. If a simple site like this blog can't be rendered by archive.org, perhaps we are making a mistake by depending on it as the record for what was said on the web. The question remains how do you maintain a record for a medium that thrives on its distributed nature that has a chance of lasting for decades or even centuries. The programmers at archive.org have an inhumanly impossible task, with all the experimentation on the web, over time, and like all programmers, they can make mistakes. Developers of websites make mistakes too -- a lot of the early UserLand sites are inaccessible via archive.org because they saw its crawler as a denial of service attack. Obviously our code was wrong, but there's no way to go back and fix the bug. The sites are long gone.