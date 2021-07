I haven't been to NYC in two years, even though I live just two hours north of the city by car. The last couple of days my friend Sanford Dickert , who now lives in London, has been walking around the city with his iPhone on a stick, broadcasting his travels over Facebook , conversing with people who speak to him in the comments. I tune in when I can when he does it in London, but this week I've been feeling homesick for NYC. It's still there, but also quite empty. I hadn't counted on that. Those streets are just begging for me to ride on them by bike. Hotel rooms are still pretty cheap, a nice hotel goes for about $150 a night. I probably should go down for a few days before the summer is over. I do miss the city, which is surprising to me. I no longer have family there, maybe that's why I'm staying away?