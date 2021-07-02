With better production tools and AI, and integration between them, it'll be possible to produce TV series about current events within weeks, then days, then perhaps almost instantaneously. #
When I was planning the third BloggerCon
, I realized at one point that I could, if I wanted, have every discussion leader
of every session be a woman. I didn't go for it, felt like a stunt. Discussion leaders are like editors or teachers. They choose people to speak. We tried to discourage people from raising their hands (hard to enforce). The discussion leader is also empowered to move the mike to another person via a monitor (a human being, usually a student), who "owned" the mike. That's why things kept moving. I didn't choose DLs based on their fame, though I admit sometimes I gave into that, I chose people who could think on their feet in a classroom setting. So I often went with teachers, if one was available. There was a rule that vendors couldn't talk about their product. That became an issue at BloggerCon III at Stanford because Silicon Valley, and entrepreneurs will whore their product no matter what you say. BloggerCon was a users conference. We need to get back to that. Not just marketing events, but where users get together to talk about what they're doing and what they want.#
Season 4
of In Treatment became unwatchable. I skipped the last two episodes with Colin. I came close to skipping the other patients, and the two episodes about the therapist and her boyfriend and drinking were most unwatchable, but since one of them was the finale
, I watched it, and hated it. The season started off so good and the actors, esp Uzo Aduba
are fantastic. I don't know who the writers are, but the characters they created are just foils for speeches on social issues. I don't mind, if there's some art to it. Something to think about. But they're at the level of decade-old Twitter rants, I've heard it all so many times before. At least with Twitter I have a mute button. The concept of the show is very good when there's suspension of disbelief. While this season started out great, in the end the story was bleh, and the telling of it cringe-worthy.#
I haven't been to NYC in two years, even though I live just two hours north of the city by car. The last couple of days my friend Sanford Dickert
, who now lives in London, has been walking around the city with his iPhone on a stick, broadcasting his travels over Facebook
, conversing with people who speak to him in the comments. I tune in when I can when he does it in London, but this week I've been feeling homesick for NYC. It's still there, but also quite empty. I hadn't counted on that. Those streets are just begging for me to ride on them by bike. Hotel rooms
are still pretty cheap, a nice hotel goes for about $150 a night. I probably should go down for a few days before the summer is over. I do miss the city, which is surprising to me. I no longer have family there, maybe that's why I'm staying away? #