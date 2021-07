Google

Scott Love sent a link to a piece that said Google Reader was beautiful, and something huge was lost when they shut it down. Kind of like American Pie about the death of music, and as wrong. As it turns out, since we nowhow it turned out, havingadoptwas a pretty bad thing for everyone, except maybe Google. The tragedy isn't that Google fucked us over so hard, it's that even now, eight years later, people still haven't figured out that companies don't make wholesome tech, they consume it. Leave it like an Amazon rain forest after harvesting.should have been called Exxon Valdez Reader. The author's attitude toward people who understand this tragedy is to dismiss us as naïve. Which is ridiculous given the premise. It's like saying that we liked the meal but we insisted on it being served it by. Oh boy he betrayed us! The users have the power, this has always been true, and until now, they have used the power to be idiots.