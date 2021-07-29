A video demo of why instant updating in outlines is so important for content management applications. #
There's a new release of PagePark with the door closed for serving config.json files in domain folders. I asked for comments yesterday, and there weren't any objections. However this is a potential breakage issue, so I wanted to flag it. There is a new config option that lets you re-open the door, either globally or for a specific domain.#
copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.
Last update: Thursday July 29, 2021; 10:13 AM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)