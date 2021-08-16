Undoing the opml.org redirect mess#

I've set up the root, opml.org itself, as an A record pointing to 142.93.4.110. This server is where I host all my simple PagePark sites, ones that consist of static pages, and config.json settings. #
When I try to go to opml.org, I am redirected to dev.opml.org. #
Why? Until recently opml.org was a bucket on S3, set up to redirect to dev.opml.org.#
I'm guessing they used a 301 permanent redirect, which causes my browser to cache the redirect. It doesn't bother making a DNS request for opml.org, because (guessing) the redirect was permanent. #
So that's where I am this morning. I want to get opml.org unstuck, and able to be its own site, not to redirect to dev.opml.org, which I'd very much like to retire (and in doing so probably redirecting in the other direction to opml.org).#
Last update: Monday August 16, 2021; 10:05 AM EDT.
