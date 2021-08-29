As I wrote yesterday, I really liked The Chair, but there was something in the story I wish they had explored. Spoilers follow. One of the faculty, a young white male superstar, is accused of being a Nazi by students. They have demonstrations. Make demands. The faculty freezes. He tries to respond, his colleagues tell him this never works, when men try to defend themselves, it only makes it worse. He's seen as not contrite. We see the issue only from the faculty standpoint, all we hear from students are slogans and soundbites. We do hear from one student who will be hurt by the takedown. We understand from the start that the professor is not a Nazi. As I watched the confrontation, I wondered if the individual students knew they're wrong. Why was this not explored? Do any of the students argue that they should help the professor instead of attacking? (He's a sympathetic character, his wife died recently.) I know this is TV and they're subject to the same dishonesty they're portraying (Netflix defends Nazis). As I said yesterday, the acting is great, the characters are appealing, it's a page-turner of a binge-watch. But with one small exception, the students are portrayed as flat angry unreasonable monsters. They can't be that single-minded, unconflicted, thoughtless. It left me feeling dissatisfied. Now that I've written it up, I can move on. 💥#
An idea for the news industry to collaborate on. Sometimes a news org takes down the paywall on a story because it's important that everyone see it. Make an RSS feed that combines all such stories across all pubs. Make spreading the news even more efficient.#
