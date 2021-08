Mets

As a lifetimefan, I'm glad the players pointed out that other fans are being assholes. I'm glad because I want to let the players know that I used to mow Mets' players lawns in the 60s. I went to games with my parents, uncle, grandfather, brother. We had a slogan "Shea Stadium Rules" which meant that even if we had our differences underneath it all we're still rooting for the Mets. So-called "fans" who dis the team when they lose really are Yankees fans and they should just go to the Bronx and shut the fuck up. The Mets philosophy stands, the Mets are the Mets, win or lose or whatever.