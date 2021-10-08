Maybe other devs can make software without users, but not me. I need the feedback. I imagine it's like being a musician playing on a stage with no audience. Two users, in particular, have made the greatest contribution, Anton Zuiker and Ken Smith. Neither are devs. Anton works at Duke University as a research communication specialist. Ken is an English professor at Indiana University. Both are bloggers, both are intelligent, persevere, and put up with my demands (ahem). I need good bug reports, and they are learning, and the bugs are being fixed, and some have been quite vexing, as I've rewritten major parts of Drummer this year. I know it's been frustrating at times for them. I hope this is just the start of a wonderful new Drummer community. I know a bunch of other people are using Drummer, but Ken and Anton have been most actively helping the developer and that's very much appreciated. #
Ken wanted to see how long it would take to write and publish a Drummer blog post. I'd love to see the same benchmark done with other blogging software. #
copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.
Last update: Friday October 8, 2021; 8:39 AM EDT.
