Drummer

🚀

This quote , which is part of what I wrote for The Future of Text, kind of says it all, everything I've discovered and built on in my career. I guess it's the answer to the question: "What's possible with computers that most people don't know about." They posted this in a tweet at the same time I was posting one about how we fixed the big problem with JavaScript in Drummer . Trust me, this is a momentous tweet. No one has noticed it yet. I know it sounds arrogant, but at this point I've been programming as long as anyone has, probably ever (most people quit before they reach my age), and I feel entitled at this point to say exactly what I think. First, I love JavaScript because it's the closest thing we have to a universal language. We have Marc Andreessen to thank for that (no sarcasm!). But there's no damned reason it has to be hobbled by callback hell or promises or whatever other hack they think up next. It's not hard to factor that out. Every other language does it. There is absolutely no reason JavaScript has to leave that visible to the programmer who wants it hidden. We proved that in. Now our implementation may not be fully baked, and at least one JS guru thinks it may be too slow, all that can be fixed. But just to be able to write straight-line code and let the runtime handle the synchronization. that's worth trading off some speed for, but I don't see why it should require that, if anything it should be more efficient. And it's the way comptuers are supposed to work, imho. And what it relief it runs in the freaking browser, and if I didn't say anything most devs probably wouldn't even notice it's there, they still might not, that's how natural it feels.