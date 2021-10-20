A Twitter thread about RSS and open formats I may not get the time to transfer to the blog. #
I spent most of today grabbing bits of docs from the change notes outline for Drummer, while it was in development, and merging it with the already-existing docs. I can see we're going to need a new structure to hang the docs off, because people aren't finding a lot of it, and there's more coming. Most of the newly public stuff is on the FAQs page. 💥#
copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.
Last update: Wednesday October 20, 2021; 1:17 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)