I'd love to have an excellent connection between Drummer and GitHub via scripting. Scott Hanson and Kevin Tofel are having a discussion on how to get that started over the the RFC site. #
The Knicks have a new slogan, bing bong. It's lovely. I also like bingo bongo bingo. It just comes out of my mouth sometimes. #
There was a lot of angst in my family when I was growing up. I guess a lot of families have it, but I think we had more than most because before my uncle and myself, we were the first in our family to be born in the US, everyone emigrated, running for their lives from the Nazis, and coming close to not making it. They were all survivors, and had traits of people with severe PTSD, untreated because this was the 60s and 70s, before they even knew such a thing existed in any formal treatable way. Anyway, I must've had a heavy family dream last night because I woke up feeling upset, unsettled, unloved -- all the feelings I knew so well in childhood. #
english -- An editor that runs in the browser that can create and edit a Markdown document in a GitHub repository.#
copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.
Last update: Wednesday November 3, 2021; 10:50 AM EDT.
