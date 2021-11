There was a lot of angst in my family when I was growing up. I guess a lot of families have it, but I think we had more than most because before my uncle and myself, we were the first in our family to be born in the US, everyone emigrated, running for their lives from the Nazis, and coming close to not making it. They were all survivors, and had traits of people with severe PTSD , untreated because this was the 60s and 70s, before they even knew such a thing existed in any formal treatable way. Anyway, I must've had a heavy family dream last night because I woke up feeling upset, unsettled, unloved -- all the feelings I knew so well in childhood.