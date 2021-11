I just heard that a longtime friend and fellow outliner Scott Love has died. Oy. I knew Scott when he was our chief product marketer at Living Videotext back in the 80s. He was part of the team that shipped ThinkTank, Ready and MORE. When we sold to Symantec, Scott went to NeXT where he was on the rollout team for their product. His heart was in outliners. He went on to start Aquaminds, which he explains in his bio on Quora. Scott was a brilliant creative funny friendly and vulnerable human. He put his heart into everything he did. His boss, before he worked for me, Alfred Mandel, called him Nudgie. When I heard that I started using that name for him too, until I realized it might not be the nicest thing. Recently Scott and I reconnected on Twitter. In a private exchange he said he liked the name. I'm sorry his life was so short. His enthusiasm and big heart and super active mind will be missed.