I just heard that a longtime friend and fellow outliner Scott Love has died. Oy. I knew Scott when he was our chief product marketer at Living Videotext back in the 80s. He was part of the team that shipped ThinkTank, Ready and MORE. When we sold to Symantec, Scott went to NeXT where he was on the rollout team for their product. His heart was in outliners. He went on to start Aquaminds, which he explains in his bio on Quora. Scott was a brilliant creative funny friendly and vulnerable human. He put his heart into everything he did. His boss, before he worked for me, Alfred Mandel, called him Nudgie. When I heard that I started using that name for him too, until I realized it might not be the nicest thing. Recently Scott and I reconnected on Twitter. In a private exchange he said he liked the name. I'm sorry his life was so short. His enthusiasm and big heart and super active mind will be missed. #
Scott and I had dinner many times, and often traveled together on business. We always joked about how we were going to take on the then-dominant tech company IBM. It was either Boca or Bucha, which was short for Bucharest, where we were surely headed if we failed to defeat the mighty IBM. We'd talk about catching the red-eye to Bucharest. I don't know why it was then (and still is now) so funny. Bucharest was a pretty awful place at the time, run by an even worse dictator than IBM -- Nicolae Ceaușescu. #
I would still love to read a simple summary of the second part of the Washington Post review of January 6. The part where they tell us minute by minute what the president of the United States, the commander-in-chief, was doing while the US Capitol was under seige. #
Antisemitism is permanent, but it is not slavery. #
Slaverylasted over 400 years, and imho it isn't over yet. It had a chance to form the whole culture of not just the US as some of our European friends sometimes imply, all white people everywhere are indicted. #
There are lots of other differences, but the thing most Americans don't get is that slavery is deeply rooted and it isn't over yet. And if we want it to be over, it's going to require a near-universal conscious decision to end it. #
Last update: Monday November 8, 2021; 4:11 PM EST.
