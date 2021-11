I'm spending a couple of days baking GitHub into Drummer via scripting. We used to call this a "scriptable app" on the Mac, when apps were Filemaker and Quark Xpress , the Finder , stuff like that. Then when Frontier moved to the web, the apps were Eudora MSIE and MacHTTP , then Google and Manila , then WordPress and Twitter. Along the way came new protocols -- XML-RPC OPML . Drummer already has excellent scripting support for Twitter . I made this a priority to have one really good scriptable app when Drummer came out. Now I'm working on the second biggie. I wrote yesterday that GitHub could be MS-DOS . What I meant is that it's basic low-cost storage for everyone with a GitHub account that's about as easy to work with as MS-DOS was. For early adopters, what we used to call power users. It's an amazing resource. And that made me think of MS-DOS because both are owned by Microsoft and storage is basically what MS-DOS did, and btw, MS-DOS is the one product they didn't use as a weapon when they were trying to usurp the web, so it has a nice taste to it, still. I have started a thread , on GitHub of course, narrating what I've got working. Watch this space.