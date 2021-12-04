Poll: Does your mouse have a scroll wheel? Do you use it?#
Poll: Should the US pay reparations to descendants of slaves?#
Andrew Sullivan wrote a piece where he wonders why men don't have as much at stake in abortion as women. This is like imho "all lives matter." Fact: You and I have already been born, not aborted, so we do not have a personal interest in abortion.#
Going forward, I don't expect to be using the relatively new tagging functionality on Scripting News. I think that's over. I have something I believe is better that requires no effort, no forethought, no decision-making. It's one of those things that Just Works. Yes I plan to share it. And it's not just for blogging, and it's not just for Drummer. #
I'm now on the third segment of the Beatles show on Disney. The amazing thing is how much fun they had doing Let It Be. And you can see the process, they talk about it. I had the wrong idea about the Beatles as people. I love them now even more than I did when I was a kid. #
My Tesla endorsement: I haven't had a car that was this much fun to drive since I had a Mazda Miata in the early 90s. #
It gives the inventor proper credit for their work.#
It makes the idea useful to other software devs because it isn't just some random feature ready to be patented by Microsoft or Amazon.#
You can find out if something you did really is unique or if someone did it 25 years earlier (this has happened to me, I thought I had invented outlining until I read Ted Nelson's book and leared about Doug Engelbart).#
It's good publicity, giving people an incentive to participate. #
Unlike non-open patents, everyone is free to use the idea for free. However they can't claim that they invented it. It's like Creative Commons for patents. #
I must not have been very good at explaining it, I thought it was something my friends at Harvard Law School would help with, but we're still stuck in this horrible situation where inventors of new ideas are forced to put up gates to simply get credit for their work. I'm never willing to do this myself, so I've seen many of my works being ignored or even undermined (notably podcasting by the f'ing EFF) or patented by IBM or Salesforce.#
