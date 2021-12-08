Really interesting blog post from a new Tesla user who switched from a Subaru. I also assumed the car was going to alert me if there's a car in the left lane. I caught myself switching lanes without looking the other day, based on being trained by the Subaru. I have decades of experience that I had forgotten. Also Tesla makes a visual promise with that huge screen in the middle of everything, but then you find out it doesn't do any of the things you expect from Apple Car Play. All that promising screen real estate -- it doesn't deliver what you expect it to. How much would it cost for Subaru to add a huge screen to their 2023 or 2024 models? Heh, they have to be doing this. #
Apple and Google can get other companies, large and small, to do things for them. That goes for huge automakers to individual developers. Tesla is a loner company, and ultimately there is an ecosystem already growing around Google and Apple. I know very well what they're going up against. Back in the early 90s I built a great system-level scripting product, around simple open protocols. Apple swooped in, and first took over the protocols, and then took over scripting systems, with, imho demonstrably inferior products. Didn't matter. When Apple had a developer meeting they all came. I knew it was over when they had a meeting and I wasn't even invited. I think Elon Musk is going to know that feeling pretty soon. #
Last update: Thursday December 9, 2021; 9:02 AM EST.
