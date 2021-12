If you have Hulu and are looking for a great binge , I highly recommend The Great . It's a farce and it's really funny and sexy, super-cute and sad, in the same way that Don't Look Up is sad. Human nature is all fucked up . That seems to be a recurring theme. Heh. But it is so much fun, kind of like the way Beetlejuice is fun -- and there are two full seasons so there's a lot to binge.