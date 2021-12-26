If you have Hulu and are looking for a great binge, I highly recommend The Great. It's a farce and it's really funny and sexy, super-cute and sad, in the same way that Don't Look Up is sad. Human nature is all fucked up. That seems to be a recurring theme. Heh. But it is so much fun, kind of like the way Beetlejuice is fun -- and there are two full seasons so there's a lot to binge. Huzzah! #
Random thought. What if death is like waking up from a dream? Or -- at death you are told the punchline of the joke. 💥#
Heard a preacher on NPR yesterday saying we should stop vilifying people who vote for racist climate change denying fascists who want to violently overthrow the elected government, so they can do god only knows what. I gave it some thought. No.#
copyright 1994-2021 Dave Winer.
Last update: Sunday December 26, 2021; 5:36 PM EST.
